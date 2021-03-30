COVID-19 vaccine eligibility opening to most Indiana residents

WABASH VALLEY, Ind. (WTHI) - Beginning Wednesday, Indiana residents over the age of 16 will be eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine. That group includes 5.3 million people in the state. So far, about 24 percent of that population and older have been vaccinated.

As more Hoosiers are becoming eligible, local health officials are urging you to get vaccinated. They say this new eligibility opening is key to returning to a sense of normalcy. In Vigo County, the vaccine has already seen great response among local residents.

"We have a lot of people vaccinated in Vigo County," Ashlee Stewart, the public health educator for the Vigo County Health Department said. "I think there are 30,000 people vaccinated. That is 30% of our community."

Stewart along with many other local health officials hope this percentage will become even higher as more people are becoming eligible.

"Get your vaccine," Stewart said. "It is easy peasy. It can help save a life and as a human that is what we want to do for everyone."

To register for a vaccine, visit ourshot.in.gov.From there, you will click the red button saying "click here to find a vaccination site." You will select the county you are living in then, you will choose which group applies to you. After that, you will enter your zip code to find a vaccine location that works best. Finally, you will enter your information and schedule an appointment.

It is important to note that 16 and 17 years old can only get the Pfizer vaccine. That's because the Moderna vaccine has not been authorized by the FDA for those ages. This information will be included when you register for your appointment

You can also register for the vaccine by calling 2-1-1 to make an appointment. To learn more about the vaccine and eligibility please click here.