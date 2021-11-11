Vaccination mandate deadline extended for federal contractors

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- The White House has extended the deadline for federal contractors to get vaccinated against COVID-19. The original deadline was December 8, but now they will have until January 4 to receive the first dose and January 28 to receive their final dose.

The Biden administration's goal is to get more employees vaccinated through this extension. Since vaccination requirements have been put into place vaccination rates have increased by 20 percent.

GE Aviation in Terre Haute is complying with the executive order. Many employees are still refusing to receive the vaccine despite the mandate. An engineer at GE Aviation, Shane White, says there will be a significant amount of employees who will not receive the vaccine and are applying for exemption.

"For us to not be given a choice on what we're gonna input into our bodies is unacceptable," says White.

White says some employees may consider quitting and looking for another job if the mandate stays in place.

Federal contractors all across the state of Indiana will be participating in a protest tomorrow at the Indiana Statehouse from 12:00 P.M. to 3:00 P.M.