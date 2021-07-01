Vaccinating the Homeless in Vigo County

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Members of the Vigo County Health Department are strategizing new ways to vaccinate underserved populations. This includes nearly 600 homeless people living in the area. However, this does not come without challenges.

"It's a very tough group to reach out to and vaccinate," Brendan Kearns, the co-chair of the Wabash Valley Homeless Coalition, said. "A lot of them don't want it, and a lot of them don't want to be bothered."

Kearns says he hopes the outreach is successful, but it's important that there is trust established.

"A lot of our homeless are very solitary people," he said. "They want to be left alone. When you approach them, if you don't have the relationship already established with them, it makes it so much harder. If I was a homeless person and someone came up to me and said, 'hey, I'm here to help you get a shot,' I would be reluctant to do that myself."

There is one big way the Vigo County Health Department will help with this effort. The department recently received a grant worth $221,000 from the Indiana State Department of Health. They say this grant will help vaccinate populations that are underserved, including the homeless.

"It's just important for everyone who wants a vaccine to be able to get one ,and we just want to get rid of any barriers they have," Roni Elder, a health educator at the Vigo County Health Department, said.

Kearns says this could be really good news for the homeless, especially when it comes to looking for a place to sleep.

"A lot of the shelters require a negative test," Kearns said. "If they have the vaccination, it may help a lot of our homeless get housed. If they are seeking housing, having proof that they've been vaccinated may help them get placed."

Officials say they will never force anyone to get the vaccine, but they want to make it available to anyone who wants one.

The department is planning on using the Johnson and Johnson vaccine. They say this is because a one-shot vaccine will be less of an inconvenience to the already hesitant homeless population.