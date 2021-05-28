Clear

Vaccinated children can go mask-free at summer camp, says CDC

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention put out its new Covid-19 guidelines for camps on Friday.

Posted: May 28, 2021 4:58 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

(CNN) -- The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention put out its new Covid-19 guidelines for camps on Friday.

Over 3.94 million children have tested positive for Covid-19 since the start of the pandemic, according to the American Academy of Pediatrics, yet severe illness seems relatively rare among children. Still, the CDC says kids can get sick and spread it to others, so it is good to take precautions and its important to get vaccinated. For those who are fully vaccinated, these guidelines show some real advantages.

The CDC said staff and campers who are fully vaccinated don't need to wear masks, except where required by federal, state, local, tribal, territorial regulations or if it is a business or workplace policy.

"Although fully vaccinated persons do not need to wear masks, camps can be supportive of staff or campers who choose to continue to wear a mask," the new guidelines said.

The CDC also encouraged everyone 12 years and older to get vaccinated for Covid-19, underscoring that vaccines are safe and effective. It also encouraged camps to develop education materials and promote vaccination among campers and staff.

The agency said people who are fully vaccinated do not need to undergo routine testing, and do not need to be tested even if they are exposed to someone with a known Covid-19 infection unless they are experiencing COVID-19 symptoms.

Physical distancing is no longer necessary for the fully vaccinated either.

The CDC is still encouraging people to wash their hands regularly to reduce the spread of all infections, not just Covid-19.

Camps are encouraged to routinely clean high-touch surfaces and shared objects. Good ventilation helps to stop the spread of the disease. Camps should open windows when possible, use air filters and turn on fans. Activities should happen outdoors as much as possible, the agency says.

If a camp does have an outbreak, the CDC would like the camp to contact the state or local public health department and work with those experts to isolate people with symptoms and to make sure that those who have symptoms can get tested. The camp should also quarantine any unvaccinated close contacts of anyone who has symptoms.

Camps with unvaccinated campers or staff should use multiple prevention strategies to protect those who aren't vaccinated. The CDC said in those cases, physical distancing will be one of the important tools to help stop the spread of Covid-19.

Grouping children together, creating small groups of campers that stay together throughout the day can help minimize exposure, regardless of whether they are vaccinated or not. Masks will help protect the unvaccinated, and strongly encouraged indoors for those who are not fully vaccinated.

In general, people don't need to wear masks for outdoor activities, unless people are in prolonged contact in an area with high transmission of the coronavirus, the CDC still recommends masking for people who are not fully vaccinated. Currently, nearly 7% of the US population lives in a community with a high level of Covid-19 transmission.

As far as what constitutes prolonged contact, CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky told CNN's Chief Medical Correspondent Dr. Sanjay Gupta Friday, that is a bit like asking, "Is your shirt too long or too short?" Team sports are probably OK, she said; a mosh pit, probably not.

Masks should never be worn during water sports, since a wet mask could make it difficult to breath and wet masks don't work as well. Campers shouldn't sleep in them either.

For people who aren't fully vaccinated, routine screening can help find cases, particularly asymptomatic cases, and prevent the spread of the disease.

For kids in day camps, parents should watch to see if their children have any symptoms of Covid-19 and if they do they should keep those kids home when they are sick. Overnight camps should do daily health checks for symptoms.

Weekly screening for staff that isn't fully vaccinated could also help reduce transmission of the virus. Camps should also create flexible and supportive sick leave policies to encourage staff to stay home or out of activities if they are sick.

The CDC strongly encourages camps to communicate clearly and openly with staff about any changes to procedures and activities and to train staff to recognize any signs of emotional stress or trauma.

Camps should encourage staff to take a break from Covid-19 stories and social media if they feel overwhelmed and to encourage staff and campers to talk with people that they trust about their concerns and how they are feeling.

"Youth camps can play an important role in the lives of children, including supporting their social, emotional, and physical development," the guidelines said. "This interim guidance is intended to help camp administrators operate camps while slowing the spread of the virus that causes COVID-19 thereby protecting campers, their families, staff, and communities."

The-CNN-Wire

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1379197

Reported Deaths: 25101
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook55246610261
DuPage916581296
Will764721012
Lake679411003
Kane59088788
Winnebago33752489
Madison30769522
McHenry28983290
St. Clair28072517
Peoria23358328
Champaign20925148
Sangamon18970237
McLean18448182
Tazewell17118298
Rock Island15176320
Kankakee14397213
Kendall1320996
LaSalle12694247
Macon10909206
DeKalb10026120
Vermilion9892135
Adams8596124
Williamson7500133
Whiteside7186172
Boone677575
Ogle616283
Grundy595276
Clinton577590
Coles572799
Knox5607152
Jackson507064
Henry505069
Livingston486787
Stephenson480184
Woodford479779
Macoupin475987
Effingham474372
Franklin450776
Marion4491116
Jefferson4405121
Monroe436894
Lee418452
Randolph414586
Fulton402359
Logan393562
Morgan391682
Christian377073
Montgomery376974
Bureau375782
Fayette319655
Perry319260
Iroquois307466
McDonough289050
Jersey270650
Douglas259834
Saline258555
Lawrence240725
Shelby231237
Union226440
Crawford213326
Bond208024
Cass200427
Ford183348
Jo Daviess182424
Warren182347
Clark182233
Wayne180253
Pike179953
Hancock178131
Carroll176436
Richland175940
Edgar174140
White170226
Washington164825
Moultrie162128
De Witt155628
Mason153045
Piatt151914
Clay148643
Mercer148634
Johnson146115
Greene144833
Massac135440
Wabash135012
Cumberland129719
Menard124112
Jasper115618
Marshall108119
Hamilton83815
Schuyler7757
Brown7236
Pulaski6957
Stark64324
Edwards57412
Henderson52714
Calhoun5192
Putnam4863
Scott4841
Alexander47011
Gallatin4624
Hardin38912
Pope3264
Out of IL10
Unassigned02383

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 742353

Reported Deaths: 13583
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion1016881760
Lake54864994
Allen41321685
St. Joseph36681557
Hamilton36102410
Elkhart29129449
Tippecanoe22650222
Vanderburgh22458398
Porter19158320
Johnson18194382
Hendricks17456316
Clark13098192
Madison12871340
Vigo12538251
LaPorte12256219
Monroe12042172
Delaware10867189
Howard10142222
Kosciusko9554117
Hancock8446142
Bartholomew8122156
Warrick7823155
Floyd7713179
Grant7164175
Wayne7114199
Boone6823102
Morgan6665140
Dubois6186117
Marshall6176114
Cass5946107
Dearborn586178
Henry5845106
Noble573285
Jackson506174
Shelby498296
Lawrence4661121
Gibson441592
Harrison438373
DeKalb435585
Clinton432353
Montgomery428189
Whitley402440
Huntington398880
Steuben394557
Miami387868
Jasper379552
Knox374590
Putnam367660
Wabash358281
Adams343955
Ripley343470
Jefferson332982
White322653
Daviess300199
Wells293681
Decatur288192
Fayette283863
Greene283585
Posey272634
LaGrange270971
Scott268355
Clay262547
Randolph243582
Washington243233
Spencer233431
Jennings232849
Starke224655
Fountain215846
Sullivan212642
Owen207356
Jay199231
Fulton197841
Carroll191920
Orange187254
Perry185837
Rush174725
Vermillion171444
Franklin169335
Tipton164645
Parke147516
Pike136434
Blackford135332
Pulaski118246
Newton110835
Brown103141
Crawford101616
Benton99314
Martin90715
Warren82915
Switzerland8018
Union72510
Ohio57711
Unassigned0416