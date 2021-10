VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - People in Vigo Count had the chance to get their COVID-19 vaccine on Friday as the health department hosts another Vaccinate the Valley event.

This time, health officials were in the parking lot of McDonald's at 3rd and Poplar Streets in Terre Haute.

Several people stopped in for their vaccine.

If you missed Friday's event, you can always schedule a shot at the following links:

In Indiana, click here.

In Illinois, click here.