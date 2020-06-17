Vincennes University will launch a health care services administration bachelor's degree this fall

VINCENNES, Ind (WTHI) This fall Vincennes University will launch a health care services administration bachelor's degree.

It's intended for people who have associate degrees and want to advance to supervisor and administrative positions in health care.

The curriculum will focus on health care policies, informatics, budgeting, and analysis of healthcare delivery systems.

VU is offering the degree in an online format.

The university says it's meeting an increased demand for healthcare professionals. The current workforce is aging, and insurance coverage has expanded.