VU to receive a quarter of a million dollars to improve mining safety

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - Big money is coming to Vincennes University to improve mining safety.
The U.S. Labor Department's Mine Safety and Health Administration is set to give more than $260,000 to VU.
The grant is part of more than $10 million to support safety and health courses.
Those funds will provide miners with federally mandated training.
