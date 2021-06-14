VU to offer free training for an in-demand medical field

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - The Bureau of Labor Statistics says the demand for medical assistants is growing fast - and you may be able to help bridge the gap.

Vincennes University offers free medical assistant training for eligible Hoosiers.

It's through Indiana's Next Level Jobs Program.

VU is also working with the Elmer Buchta Technology Center for certified medical assistant training starting this month.

Medical assistants perform both clinical and administrative tasks in healthcare settings.

