VU receives Caterpillar Foundation grant for robots

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - Vincennes University has received a $100,000 Caterpillar Foundation grant for "collaborative robots."

These robots, also known as "cobots" can be found in manufacturing, electronics, logistics, and other industries. Cobots work next to humans to increase safety and productivity in the workplace.

Thanks to the grant, the Vincennes University Advanced Internship in Manufacturing program plans to upgrade equipment in Lafayette, exposing VU industrial automation maintenance students to leading technology and develop them into leaders in "smart manufacturing," states a news release.

Such workers are needed according to the 2019 Indiana Manufacturing Survey which indicated a severe to moderate shortage of skilled trade employees.

“We are proud to partner with Vincennes University to help build a diverse pipeline of candidates for career and technical programs,” said Caterpillar Foundation President Asha Varghese. “As part of our focus on building the workforce of the 21st century, we recognize this work is critical to addressing the manufacturing skills gap.”

After completing a two-year associate's program, graduates can earn up to $75,000 per year.