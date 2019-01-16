VU one step closer to multi-million dollar renovation project

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - Vincennes University is one step closer to beginning a nearly $8 million renovation project.
The university board approved bids for the project on Wednesday.
It will completely renovate the Curtis G. Shake Learning Resources Center.
The center houses the university's library.
The project will completely change the facility.
Construction will begin in the spring with plans to be finished in August.
