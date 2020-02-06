Clear
VU Homeland Security and Public Safety program rates high nationally

The online program was rated #9 nationally.

Posted: Feb 6, 2020 6:35 PM
Posted By: Gary Brian

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - Jocelyn Gadberry is a senior at Vincennes University. She started off her college experience wanting to be a nurse. While she has dabbled in a number of different programs she has found her home with homeland security.

Gadberry says, "when I was in the political science program I really liked the world aspect in something that's not just local. So doing the federal side it's definitely different."

The homeland security and public safety program is helping Gadberry and students like her prepare for their future. All in a field that is always changing.

Student Jade Zorn says, "With all of the new threats you're always learning new and improved methods. Missions and strategies. Prioritizing everything is very interesting and learning how people think."

Students are taught by former FBI agent Lou Caprino Jr. Caprino says it's important to help guide future agents.

Caprino says, "We focus on different trends and threats and hazards and vulnerabilities and how we might be able to mitigate and make this country a safer and better place."

For many of the students in the program, they'll become future FBI, ATF, or DEA agents.

Things may not be pinned down quite yet for Bloomfield native Gadberry. But one thing is for sure, the future is bright for her and students like her.

Gadberry says, "I did not grow up in a law enforcement family or I don't have family that was career military. So it's all new to me. So I find everything very very interesting."

For more information: Click Here

