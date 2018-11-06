VP Pence’s brother Greg wins Indiana House seat

Greg Pence, an older brother of Vice President Mike Pence, has won an Indiana congressional race.

The 61-year-old owner of two antique malls had been expected to easily win election to the heavily Republican district seat. His famous sibling held the seat for 12 years before later serving as Indiana governor.

Eastern Indiana’s 6th District seat was open because Republican Rep. Luke Messer ran in the GOP primary for the Senate.

Democrat Jeannine Lee Lake, who’s the publisher of a bimonthly Muncie newspaper, had received an endorsement from comedian and Indiana native David Letterman in her longshot bid to claim the seat.

Greg Pence, who never has held office, once ran the now-bankrupt chain of Tobacco Road convenience stores. He’s one of Mike Pence’s three brothers.