Clear

Local writers honored in VFW scholarship program

On Sunday, six winners were awarded in the "Voice of Democracy" scholarship program. They will move on to be judged at the state level.

Posted: Feb 9, 2020 10:32 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Some Wabash Valley students are being honored for their writing.

That's with the "Voice of Democracy" scholarship program.

It's a nationwide program sponsored by the VFW.

Students submit essays each year with a new theme.

The goal is to let writers express themselves in a patriotic way.

Submissions are selected from the local post.

Winning essays move on to the district, then the state and eventually one winner is crowned.

That winner will get to head to Washington, D.C.

On Sunday, six winners were awarded at the Terre Haute VFW post 9-7-2.

That's for the district awards.

"It's very patriotic. These young people, they surprise you with the patriotism that they have. It let's you know that there's a lot of young people out there have a great love for America," said Frank Parks.

Those six winners will move on on to be judged at the state level.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
44° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 41°
Robinson
Overcast
50° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 50°
Indianapolis
Overcast
39° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 39°
Rockville
Overcast
37° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 37°
Casey
Overcast
41° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 35°
Brazil
Overcast
44° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 41°
Marshall
Overcast
44° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 41°
Lingering rain showers overnight
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Princess Tea Party

Image

Voice of Democracy Scholarship Program

Image

Hundreds in town for swim meet

Image

New information about teen killed in crash

Image

Sunday Morning Forecast Update

Image

West Vigo Brownstown Central

Image

Loogootee Orleans

Image

Bloomfield North Central

Image

Washington Sullivan

Image

Linton SK GBB

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

The latest Closings and Delays

${article.thumbnail.title}

Local tree farm prepared for nationwide shortage, keeping prices the same

${article.thumbnail.title}

Teacher remembers former student, funeral services announced for Colten Howard

${article.thumbnail.title}

Covered bridge project gets $10K donation after News 10 report reaches New Hampshire group

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hoosier farmers still harvesting after winter weather arrives

Image

Growing the community through trail tourism

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 2

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 1

Image

More than just a ghost story? Paranormal investigator calls Vermillion County house evil

Image

The most evil haunted house in North America? Previous owners say stories around Vermillion County home are a hoax