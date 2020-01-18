Local business holds fundraiser for Vigo County Search and Rescue

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A local business owner is supporting a local volunteer organization with your help!

Sam Morgan is the owner of Climbing Cafe in Vigo County.

Recently, he worked with Vigo County Search and Rescue.

It's a group of volunteer K9 handlers.

Members respond to requests to find missing people.

They buy and care for their K9s with their own money.

That's why the Climbing Cafe held a fundraiser Saturday.

Folks got the chance to give back and see what this group is all about.

"People don't know we even really exist. We're out in the community to help. You know, if we get a call it's no cost to anybody for us to come out and assist them in trying to find somebody that's missing," said Troy Ramsey.

Folks also got the chance to take pictures with the dogs and win prizes.