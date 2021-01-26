VCSC will get $1.25 million from ESG

TERRE HAUTE, Ind (WTHI) - Vigo County’s Schools will get more than a million dollars instead of going to court.

This involves a dispute with Energy Services Group LLC, a former district vendor that had done more than $40 million worth of energy savings and related projects for the school corporation.

The dispute involves contracts and associated fees with the company.

To avoid litigation, ESG agreed to pay the district $1.25 million.

In addition, ESG will forgive $300,000 in outstanding fees as part of the settlement, which the School Board on Monday approved.