VCSC updates its COVID-19 dashboard - here's how many students, teachers, and staff are out with the virus

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The Vigo County School Corporation has updated its COVID-19 dashboard.

The dashboard breaks down the number of students and staff quarantines or infected with the virus. Here's how the numbers break down.

Teachers

This week the Vigo County School Corporation reported three teachers were out with COVID-19 with four teachers out in quarantines.

That is down slightly from last week, where five teachers had the virus, and four were in quarantine.

Other staff

This week, the corporation reported 22 active COVID-19 cases among other staff members. Twelve more are out in quarantine.

This is up from last week's numbers, where there were 18 active cases, and eight people quarantined.

Students

The student cases in the corporation were up this week. Officials report 193 positive cases among students with another 374 out in quarantine.

That's up from last week, where the corporation reported 174 cases of the virus with 297 out with quarantine.

New masking rules

The Vigo County School Board voted unanimously to enact tougher masking rules for older students earlier this week.

Previously, students in grades seven through 12 could take their masks off in the classroom during forward-facing learning.