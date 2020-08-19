VCSC to receive over $1.3 million from state to improve connectivity

WABASH VALLEY, Ind. (WTHI) - Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb announced which Hoosier schools would benefit from new funding.

$61 million will be used to improve connectivity and buy new devices for students and teachers.

The Vigo County School Corporation will receive over $1.3 million of this money. The money will be used to support the purchase of WiFi hotspots across the county.

Schools in Greene County also worked together. They will receive just over $1 million.

The $61 million from the state comes from the Governor's Emergency Education Relief Fund. It was established through the CARES Act.