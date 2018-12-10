VCSC to open the Aquatic Center for public lap swim three times a week

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The Vigo County School Corporation will open the Aquatic Center to the public.
The announcement came at a Monday night Vigo County School Board meeting.
Officials say the plan is to open the pool to the public for lap swim three times per week.
The decision to open the pool comes after the Vigo County YMCA closed their pool earlier this year.
They are expecting to announce the dates they will start allowing the lap swim to the public in January.
