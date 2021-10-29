VCSC to host community meetings to discuss the high school facilities project

TERRE HAUTE, Ind (WTHI) - The Vigo County School Corporation has announced a series of community meetings to discuss the high school facilities project.
The meetings will seek feedback on the best way to move forward with the project.
The first of the meetings will start next week, November 2, 2021.
They are:
- Tuesday, November 2nd at 7 p.m. (Virtual Meeting)
- Thursday, November 4th at 6 p.m. (Lost Creek, Dixie Bee, and Sugar Creek Consolidate elementary schools)
- Wednesday, November 10th at 6 p.m. (Riley, Otter Creek, Sarah Scott)
- Tuesday, November 16th at 6 p.m. (North Vigo HS)
- Wednesday, November 17th at 6 p.m. (South Vigo HS, West Vigo MS/HS)