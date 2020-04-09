VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Registration for your students will look a little different in Vigo County this year.
The Vigo County School Corporation has moved its kindergarten roundup online.
It takes about 10 minutes to get your child registered.
To do it, go to the Vigo County School Corporation website and click on new student enrollment.
Related Content
- VCSC to hold its kindergarten roundup online
- VCSC kindergarten registration to move online
- VCSC holds community listening session
- VCSC Community Meetings Announced
- VCSC holds meeting to discuss strategic plan for the corporation
- VCSC celebrates success on IREAD-3
- VCSC Board meets at Terre Haute South
- VCSC Board names Jackie Lower as president
- Public input needed in VCSC superintendent search
- VCSC board hears concerns regarding superintendent search
Scroll for more content...