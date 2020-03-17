VCSC to continue to help feed students through April 3

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Many local students rely on school meals.

The Vigo County School Corporation and several community partners are helping make sure they are fed while away from the classroom.

They are doing this by offering meals.

This is going on through Friday, April 3 - which includes spring break.

All children in Vigo County under the age of 18 can take part, including Vigo County School Corporation special education students through the age of 22.

School sites are open from 11:00 a.m. to noon. They are at Terre Haute North Vigo High School, Terre Haute South Vigo High School, and West Vigo Elementary.

See the list we've compiled of food sites here.