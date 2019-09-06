VCSC to begin public meetings on referendum

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Vigo County Schools say they have a message and they're bringing it closer to you.

We've told you Vigo County Schools are concerned with its financial situation.

Leaders have proposed a tax increase to deal with declining enrollment and budget issues. The question of a tax raise will go on a referendum for Vigo County voters in November.

Superintendent Dr. Rob Haworth has been talking about the need for this for several months, but Friday he announced more opportunity for the public to learn more about it and express their opinions.

Starting next week, there will be public meetings at various elementary schools in the county.

"You can have a high school student, a junior high student. You can be a grandma, grandpa... you could live three doors down and not have anybody associated, but we're going to try to bring our community meetings into neighborhoods because we've got a lot to talk about," Dr. Haworth said.

This first meeting will happen on September 10 at Lost Creek Elementary School.

It'll begin at 6-30 pm.