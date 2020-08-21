VCSC taking precautions against COVID-19, Walking us through the cleaning process

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI)- Going back to school can be scary, especially during a pandemic.

In Vigo County, school leaders are taking steps to keep your kid safe.

Several cleaning products, multiple hand sanitizer stations and masks… they’re all in use during school hours to avoid an outbreak.

News 10 spoke with Vigo County School Corporation Director of Communications, Bill Riley.

Riley walked us through the cleaning process.

"Two different cleaners we’ve purchased, especially for this year... especially to fight Coronavirus. They’re both rated to kill Coronavirus," said Riley.

Both are made up of a hydrogen peroxide base. However, one will be used during the day, the other after hours.

Together, these products are providing reassurance for both staff and students.

"They’re really glad I think that we have these cleaning products for them to be able to use as well as our custodial staff," said Riley.

Even with these precautions, school leaders understand the virus is hard to control.

“We know at some point in the school year, someone will come into this building positive for Covid. It’s going to happen, it could happen yet this week," Riley explained.

But they’re confident with these measures in place, the chances for outbreak are little to none.

"But with our sanitizing, with our masking, if all the protocols that we have in place, they shouldn’t be able to spread covid at our schools.”

School leaders say they’ll do what it takes to give kids a fighting chance at in-person classes.

"We want to protect it. We want to give kids a chance to get all those services they get inside our schools."