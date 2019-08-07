VCSC superintendent to address Terre Haute City Council on Thursday

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Vigo County School Corporation Superintendent Rob Haworth will address the Terre Haute City Council on Thursday.
Haworth is expected to give a presentation on the proposed Vigo County School Corporation referendum.
The property tax referendum would help the corporation address the shortfall of more than $7 million it is dealing with.
School leaders say it would support school safety, student health and wellness, transportation, and teacher compensation.
