VCSC superintendent to address Terre Haute City Council on Thursday

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Vigo County School Corporation Superintendent Rob Haworth will address the Terre Haute City Council on Thursday.

Haworth is expected to give a presentation on the proposed Vigo County School Corporation referendum.

The property tax referendum would help the corporation address the shortfall of more than $7 million it is dealing with.

School leaders say it would support school safety, student health and wellness, transportation, and teacher compensation.