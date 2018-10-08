VCSC superintendent discusses the creation of new oversight committee

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The Vigo County School Board discussed the budget at Monday night's meeting.

An idea discussed continues the mission for community trust and transparency.

Superintendent Rob Haworth talked about the creation of a bond oversight committee.

It would include members of the public.

The group would help oversee and advise the board on projects using bond money.

The school has a $5 million general obligation bond.

If approved, the oversight committee would help oversee how that money is spent.