VCSC set to host second round of community meetings

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) -You will have another chance on Thursday to weigh-in to the Vigo County School Corporation.
School officials want input from you on concerns and the future of schools.
Upcoming meetings
Oct. 25 (Fayette Elementary, Ben Franklin Elementary and Fuqua Elementary)
Oct. 29 (Hoosier Prairie Elementary, Lost Creek Elementary and Meadows Elementary)
Nov. 6 (Ouabache (Wabash) Elementary, Riley Elementary and Rio Grande Elementary)
Nov. 13 (Terre Haute North, Terre Haute South and West Vigo High)
Nov. 15 (Otter Creek Middle School, Honey Creek Middle, Sarah Scott Middle and Woodrow Wilson Middle)
They're hosting a series of community meetings.
LINK | POOR ATTENDANCE AT FIRST IN SERIES OF VCSC COMMUNITY MEETINGS
Thursday's meeting locations include Fayette, Franklin, and Fuqua Elementary Schools.
Meetings at each location start at 6:30 p.m.
Parents can attend any location...they do not have to go to their child's school.
