VCSC set to hear a motion on a collective bargaining agreement

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - On Tuesday, the Vigo County school board will hear a motion on the collective bargaining agreement.

The agreement is between teachers and administration for compensation. There was a public hearing on Friday.

The superintendent says the process is difficult on its own. COVID-19 hasn't helped, and he hoped there'd be more money to bring to the table.

"Because of COVID, we believe our enrollment is down 500 students from where it was last year, which really limited our ability to try to do more," Superintendent Rob Haworth said.

Haworth says if there's more money in the cash balance than expected at the end of the year, there will be a stipened for teachers.