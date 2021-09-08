VCSC says school busses might be delayed in both the morning and afternoon due to "sporadic bus driver shortages"

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Parents and kids in the Vigo County School Corporation might experience delays while riding the school bus.

That's according to a letter sent to parents with kids in the corporation.

It says due to "sporadic bus driver shortages," busses in the mornings and afternoons might be delayed. That means the bus may arrive later in the morning, or kids might get dropped off later in the afternoon than normal.

The letter says all students who ride the bus will still get a ride to and from school.

The corporation says some drivers are covering multiple routes.