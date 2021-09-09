VCSC says no schools are currently in danger of moving to remote learning - here's a breakdown of its latest COVID-19 numbers

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The Vigo County School Corporation has released its COVID-19 dashboard.

The school corporation says moving forward, the dashboard will receive updates each Wednesday.

Officials said at this time, no school is in danger of moving to virtual learning.

They said most reported cases of COVID-19 in the schools are due to household contact.

Here's a breakdown of the numbers as of September 9, 2021:

Teaching staff - There are five active, positive cases and four active quarantines.

- There are five active, positive cases and four active quarantines. Other Staff - There are 18 active, positive chases with eight active quarantines.

- There are 18 active, positive chases with eight active quarantines. Students - There are 174 active positive cases with 297 active quarantines.

See the dashboard below