VCSC says it will seek millions ESG over-billed in alleged Tanoos bribery scheme

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The Vigo County School Corporation will seek millions of dollars from a company that the corporation says overbilled it.

During Monday night's school board meeting, the board authorized the school corporation to reach a settlement with Energy Systems Group.

If a settlement can't be reached, a lawsuit may be filed.

ESG is the same company that is implicated in the bribery cased filed against former Superintendent Danny Tanoos.

Current Superintendent Dr. Rob Haworth said the school corporation will now look at all projects it contracted with ESG.

Haworth said he would not elaborate specifically which projects were overbid, nor would he elaborate on how much the over-bidding reached.

He says the losses are significant, in the millions.

The projects with ESG date back as far as 2002.

"It is challenging to look back on those projects, but again, I believe in the end...doing our due diligence for our entire community is important, and I think that's what our school board is doing," Haworth said.

In less than two months, Vigo County voters will vote on a referendum.

If passed, property taxes will increase...which will benefit the corporation by $7 million each year for eight years.