VCSC says it is keeping a close eye on Indiana teacher pay legislation

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - There's a lot of education talk in future Indiana legislation - and Vigo County Schools are keeping a close eye on it all.
In November - you'll remember a sea of teachers all wearing red marched at the state capitol. They asked for better pay and more overall investment in education.
Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb addressed education concerns in his Tuesday State of the State address.
Holcomb said he wanted to tap into the state's cash reserves to help with teacher pay - but that couldn't be done until 2021.
"You know I think it's good that our teachers were able to make their voices heard in November. They continue to make their voices heard. I think listening to teachers is really...really important," School Corporation Communications Director Bill Riley said. "I think we're hopeful that something still can be done, however, just that we are having this conversation is a step in the right direction."
Riley said pay for local teachers comes from state sales tax. The referendum that passed in November will help add to the pay funding.
