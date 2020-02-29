VCSC partners with First Tee to introduce elementary school students to golf

TERRE HAUTE, IN—The Vigo County School Corporation, working with a local contingent of volunteers, is introducing local elementary school students to golf this year through the First Tee National School Program.
Through the program, all VCSC physical education teachers received training and equipment so that elementary school students can experience golf as an enjoyable, lifelong recreation and health-enhancing activity.
