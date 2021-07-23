VCSC looks to hire bus drivers for upcoming school year

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Vigo County School Corporation is recruiting bus drivers before the upcoming school year begins.

The Vigo County School Corporation offers free training for employees, including helping applicants earn the required CDL-B permit through the Bureau of Motor Vehicles. CDL Adult Education classes are available throughout the year.

According to school corporation leaders, bus drivers can earn nearly $100 per day for four hours of work and are benefit-eligible.

More information is available on the VCSC website. Interested applicants should contact Nancy Weaver at nlw@vigoschools.org or 812-462-4341 to get started in the training program.