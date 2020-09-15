VCSC looking to upgrade their band equipment

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI)- In Vigo County, district leaders are looking to upgrade their band equipment.

The current equipment dates back all the way to the late '80s, early '90s.

Communication Director, Bill Riley, tells us there is definitely a need for an upgrade.

"If you recall in our strategic plan that was passed last winter, that was a big focus... our performing arts and our music programs and making sure they have the resources they need and it's probably past time for an investment in that area," said Riley.

At last night's school board meeting, they announced that the school is going to start accepting bids to buy the instruments.

They will be used for both middle and high schools, primarily focused on high school students.

This was requested by both band and orchestra directors.

As of right now, it's not confirmed whether or not this is the final step in the process, however, if all goes well students should be using new tools to conduct music.

School leaders have also approved a resolution that would support the 'Red for Ed' movement.

Last year, many of the schools stood strong in voicing their concerns for teacher rights. This year, they hope to bring the same energy.

The 'Red for Ed' movement stands for many things including teacher pay, upgraded resources, and support from the state.

This year, the corporation is focusing on calling for a steady stream of resources for public schools.

"You think about the pandemic like COVID and the progress were still able to make in education, we do need more resources as a school corporation in order to meet the evolving needs of our students," said Riley.