VCSC looking to expand Vigo Virtual Success Academy

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The Vigo County School Corporation is looking at ways to generate nearly $7 million.
Part of that plan is to make this happen through budget cuts and school consolidation.
Officials are looking into expanding one program.
The Vigo Virtual Success Academy is currently open to students in grades nine through 12.
The program gives students a chance to take classes online. Next year, officials are looking into expanding this program to include kindergarten through 12th grades.
Officials say they could be a good idea for both students and the corporation.
Leaders are also looking into allowing kids from other countries to participate in the program in the next few years.
