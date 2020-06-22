VCSC looking for community members to help with Elementary School Reorganization Committee

TERRE HAUTE, Ind (WTHI) - The Vigo County School Corporation is ready to move forward with plans to consolidate elementary schools.

The plan is to go from 18 to 15 schools.

Officials say the plan will take a lot of work and that's why they need your help.

Leaders are working to create a committee to help make this difficult decision.

The committee will consist of:

1. Director of Elementary Education

2. Two members from each school near or less than 300 students (principals, staff, community)

a. Davis Park

b. Deming

c. Fayette

d. Franklin

e. Meadows

f. Sugar Creek Consolidated

g. West Vigo Elementary

3. Director of Facilities and Transportation

4. Director of Student Services

5. Service Organization/ Non-profit representative from West Terre Haute

6. Service Organization/ Non-profit Representative from Terre Haute

7 Community member at large

If you fit any of these categories you are encourage to apply for the committee.

Click here to complete the application.