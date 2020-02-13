VCSC leaders are coming together to prepare for new projects

VIGO COUNTY, Ind (WTHI) - Vigo County School leaders are coming together to prepare for new projects for the corporation.
Wednesday's bond steering meeting outlined the scope of some projects it's working on and how different approved bonds would be spent.
These projects are things like roofing and paving. School leaders say these will happen during the summer.
Money will also be set aside for technology.
Superintendent Rob Haworth says while these projects may not be immediately noticeable they are needed.
Bids have not yet opened for any projects.
They did outline the calendar for when that would happen.
