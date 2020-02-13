Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

VCSC leaders are coming together to prepare for new projects

Bond steering meeting outlined the scope of some projects it is working on and how different approved bonds would be spent.

Posted: Feb 13, 2020 12:38 PM
Posted By: Staff Reports

VIGO COUNTY, Ind (WTHI) - Vigo County School leaders are coming together to prepare for new projects for the corporation.

Wednesday's bond steering meeting outlined the scope of some projects it's working on and how different approved bonds would be spent.

These projects are things like roofing and paving. School leaders say these will happen during the summer.

Money will also be set aside for technology.


Superintendent Rob Haworth says while these projects may not be immediately noticeable they are needed.

Bids have not yet opened for any projects.

They did outline the calendar for when that would happen.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
24° wxIcon
Hi: 26° Lo: 9°
Feels Like: 10°
Robinson
Overcast
23° wxIcon
Hi: 26° Lo: 10°
Feels Like: 9°
Indianapolis
Overcast
29° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 8°
Feels Like: 16°
Rockville
Overcast
20° wxIcon
Hi: 25° Lo: 4°
Feels Like: 5°
Casey
Overcast
14° wxIcon
Hi: 23° Lo: 7°
Feels Like: -5°
Brazil
Overcast
24° wxIcon
Hi: 29° Lo: 6°
Feels Like: 10°
Marshall
Overcast
24° wxIcon
Hi: 24° Lo: 7°
Feels Like: 10°
Snow Early, Dangerously Cold Later
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

VCSC leaders are coming together to prepare for new projects

Image

A Wabash Valley organization still needs help finding who's responsible for abusing two young puppie

Image

WTHI Monday 2 Test

Image

WTHI Monday Test

Image

Tonight on News 10: Recreational Marijuana Sales in Illinois

Image

Contested Vigo County Races

Image

All You Need to Know for Thursday

Image

Police warn about fake money, how to protect your cash

Image

EMS industry lobbies for changes to House Bill 1372

Image

"You can learn from a tragedy and I think that is wonderful..." students learn from Luecking's murde

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

The latest Closings and Delays

${article.thumbnail.title}

Local tree farm prepared for nationwide shortage, keeping prices the same

${article.thumbnail.title}

Teacher remembers former student, funeral services announced for Colten Howard

${article.thumbnail.title}

Covered bridge project gets $10K donation after News 10 report reaches New Hampshire group

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hoosier farmers still harvesting after winter weather arrives

Image

Growing the community through trail tourism

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 2

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 1

Image

More than just a ghost story? Paranormal investigator calls Vermillion County house evil

Image

The most evil haunted house in North America? Previous owners say stories around Vermillion County home are a hoax