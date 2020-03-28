VCSC kindergarten registration to move online

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Attention parents in Vigo County, we've got some important information you may need to know about kindergarten registration.

Due to COVID-19, registration is moving online.

You must know your child's districted school.

You can find that information by checking out the boundary map.

If you don't have a child in the school corporation yet, you'll need to create a Skyward login.

If you do, you'll just click "the new student online enrollment" section.

If you have any questions, you can contact your school's principal.