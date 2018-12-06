Clear

VCSC holds meeting to discuss strategic plan for the corporation

Vigo County parents met up with superintendent Rober Haworth on Wednesday night.

Posted: Dec. 5, 2018 11:43 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Vigo County parents met up with superintendent Rober Haworth on Wednesday night.

Haworth presented his strategic plan for the upcoming school years.

Parents were also able to ask questions and present their concerns.

Wednesday's meeting is just one of many meetings intended to provide more transparency to the community.

Haworth hopes more meetings will continue to come.

"We're going to ware people down. We're not going to go away. Our hope and goal is through our community outreach process...can we get 100 people to respond?" Haworth said.

The next meeting will happen in January.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
30° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 22°
Robinson
Clear
31° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 23°
Indianapolis
Few Clouds
27° wxIcon
Hi: 30° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 18°
Rockville
Clear
30° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 22°
Casey
Clear
32° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 24°
Brazil
Clear
30° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 22°
Marshall
Clear
30° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 22°
Cloudy overnight. Wintry mix tomorrow.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Wednesday Late Forecast

Image

Marines sort toys for Toys for Tots

Image

Vigo County School Corporation Parent Meeting

Image

Wednesday night area planning meeting

Image

ISU women

Image

ISU men

Image

Blessing Box on Clinton Avenue

Image

Pantheon Theater Update

Image

Indiana State University holds tabletop exercise to keep students safe

Image

Knox County suspect search

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

4-year-old girl dies after she is hit by a car

${article.thumbnail.title}

IN lawmaker proposes bill to beef up penalties for stop arm violations

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana, Illinois earn failing grades for street safety around schools

${article.thumbnail.title}

Seelyville awarded state grant to improve roads

${article.thumbnail.title}

IN Lawmaker proposes state move to central time, says it could keep children safe

Image

Business owners concerned about safety along Lafayette Avenue

${article.thumbnail.title}

School board moves forward to buy property for bus barn

${article.thumbnail.title}

Pedestrian struck, killed in Terre Haute

${article.thumbnail.title}

Young entrepreneurs make deals for Small Business Saturday

${article.thumbnail.title}

Son calls for action in father's cold case murder