VCSC holds meeting to discuss strategic plan for the corporation

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Vigo County parents met up with superintendent Rober Haworth on Wednesday night.
Haworth presented his strategic plan for the upcoming school years.
Parents were also able to ask questions and present their concerns.
Wednesday's meeting is just one of many meetings intended to provide more transparency to the community.
Haworth hopes more meetings will continue to come.
"We're going to ware people down. We're not going to go away. Our hope and goal is through our community outreach process...can we get 100 people to respond?" Haworth said.
The next meeting will happen in January.
