VCSC holds community listening session

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A local school district wants to continue the conversation with parts of the community.
Vigo County Schools held a community listening session on Monday.
You may remember, the district started doing these at area schools.
Now, leaders want to branch out to the public.
They say they chose Union Hospital because many parents believe health and wellness are huge parts of education.
Superintendent Rob Haworth said these events help the district be transparent.
"Today, we just want to be listening. We want to hear from our community...try to do it in a setting that is very comfortable, that is very engaging," Haworth said.
School leaders say they'll continue these sessions through the end of the year.
After they, they plan to take an online format.
