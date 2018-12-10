Clear
BREAKING NEWS: VCSC to open the Aquatic Center for public lap swim three times a week Full Story

VCSC holds community listening session

A local school district wants to continue the conversation with parts of the community.

Posted: Dec. 10, 2018 7:00 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A local school district wants to continue the conversation with parts of the community.

Vigo County Schools held a community listening session on Monday.

You may remember, the district started doing these at area schools.

Now, leaders want to branch out to the public.

They say they chose Union Hospital because many parents believe health and wellness are huge parts of education.

Superintendent Rob Haworth said these events help the district be transparent.

"Today, we just want to be listening. We want to hear from our community...try to do it in a setting that is very comfortable, that is very engaging," Haworth said.

School leaders say they'll continue these sessions through the end of the year.

After they, they plan to take an online format.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
21° wxIcon
Hi: 29° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 21°
Robinson
Clear
18° wxIcon
Hi: 30° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 18°
Indianapolis
Clear
20° wxIcon
Hi: 27° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 20°
Rockville
Clear
21° wxIcon
Hi: 28° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 21°
Casey
Clear
23° wxIcon
Hi: 29° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 17°
Brazil
Clear
21° wxIcon
Hi: 29° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 21°
Marshall
Clear
21° wxIcon
Hi: 30° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 21°
Warmer air arrives, but rain chances show up mid-week
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Staying safe with space heaters

Image

VCSC Community Conversation

Image

Shawn Keen picked as new Terre Haute Police Chief

Image

A little bit of a warmup ahead?

Image

An offensive Christmas song?

Image

Poplar Street bridge set to reopen

Image

Vigo County Jail Delay request

Image

Teenage found guilty of attacking a teacher could get six years

Image

Full House Casino giving Terre Haute another chance

Image

Prime Real Estate with Jane Rowe Realty

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

IN Lawmaker wants to shorten legislative sessions, save taxpayer money

Image

A $175 million fundraising drive is underway to help Riley Hospital for Children

${article.thumbnail.title}

IN lawmaker proposes bill to beef up penalties for stop arm violations

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana, Illinois earn failing grades for street safety around schools

${article.thumbnail.title}

4-year-old girl dies after she is hit by a car

${article.thumbnail.title}

Seelyville awarded state grant to improve roads

${article.thumbnail.title}

IN Lawmaker proposes state move to central time, says it could keep children safe

Image

Business owners concerned about safety along Lafayette Avenue

${article.thumbnail.title}

School board moves forward to buy property for bus barn

${article.thumbnail.title}

Pedestrian struck, killed in Terre Haute