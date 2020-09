TERRE HAUTE, Ind (WTHI) - With Vigo County students on the a/b schedule you may be having a difficult time trying to help students navigate their Chromebook.

The Vigo County School Corporation has made a way to help you at home.

On the district's website you can find video tutorials on how to use the devices.

There's tutorials on how to clean your device, connect to Wi-Fi and more!

As a reminder Vigo County students will remain on the a/b schedule for the month of September.