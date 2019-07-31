Clear

Grant allows VCSC to focus on mental health

Educators in one district hope to emphasize a special skill-set for your children.

Posted: Jul 31, 2019 7:21 PM
Posted By: Rondrell Moore

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Educators in one district hope to emphasize a special skill-set for your children.

It's called social emotional learning. It's a focus on the soft skills of learning in addition to the academic.

Those skills include things like communication, teamwork, and problem solving.

Vigo County Schools recently received a $2.8 million grant. That grant enables them to train teachers to focus on mental health for the students.

School leaders say social emotional learning falls right into that category.

"We have a lot of research that shows that employers, college folks, want those soft skills as well as the academic skills when students come to them," Vigo County Schools Deputy Superintendent Dr. Karen Goeller said.

The $2.8 million grant comes from the Department of Education.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 79°
Robinson
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 75°
Indianapolis
Few Clouds
78° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 79°
Rockville
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 79°
Casey
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 75°
Brazil
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 79°
Marshall
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 79°
Pleasant Days Ahead
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Goodwill returns almost $5,000 after employee finds money in donated suitcase

Image

Local elementary school to begin offering free breakfast and lunch to all students

Image

Overnight: Clear and comfortable. Low: 59°

Image

Hey Kevin July 31st

Image

Make a Difference: Manna from Seven

Image

Blood drive set for Terre Haute during time of low supplies nationwide

Image

Telehealth offered at Vigo Elementary in Vincennes

Image

Look Back at July

Image

Grant allows VCSC to focus on mental health

Image

'All clear' given after incident at Naval Support Activity Crane

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Dan Coats, director of national intelligence, expected to step down

${article.thumbnail.title}

Plastic bottle caps collected for memorial benches honoring Madi Moore

${article.thumbnail.title}

Bottle cap picnic table honors local teen

${article.thumbnail.title}

Food program needs volunteers for 'Big Delivery'

${article.thumbnail.title}

Toys 'R' Us plans to return in the United States

${article.thumbnail.title}

Infant formula sold only at Walmart is recalled because of fears of metal

${article.thumbnail.title}

Trump won't say if he'll order FBI to investigate Khashoggi's death

${article.thumbnail.title}

Asst. Police Chief in Brazil arrested for DUI

${article.thumbnail.title}

Many are using Pride month to spread awareness of few resources

${article.thumbnail.title}

4 tornadoes confirmed in Indiana, additional damage reported in Illinois