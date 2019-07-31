Grant allows VCSC to focus on mental health

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Educators in one district hope to emphasize a special skill-set for your children.

It's called social emotional learning. It's a focus on the soft skills of learning in addition to the academic.

Those skills include things like communication, teamwork, and problem solving.

Vigo County Schools recently received a $2.8 million grant. That grant enables them to train teachers to focus on mental health for the students.

School leaders say social emotional learning falls right into that category.

"We have a lot of research that shows that employers, college folks, want those soft skills as well as the academic skills when students come to them," Vigo County Schools Deputy Superintendent Dr. Karen Goeller said.

The $2.8 million grant comes from the Department of Education.