VCSC celebrates success on IREAD-3

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) – The Vigo County School Corporation is celebrating success on the Indiana Reading Evaluation and Determination (IREAD-3) test.

The assessment measures reading proficiency amongst third grade students.

13 of the 18 elementary schools in the Vigo County School Corporation beat the state average of 87- percent. VCSC achieved a score of 91-percent. This is the top score in the Indiana Urban Schools Association.

Karen Goeller, Deputy Superintendent for the Vigo County School Corporation, applauded teachers across the district for this achievement.

“Third grade teachers have worked very, very hard all year long with our students, and our K-2 teachers have prepared them with a strong foundation to help our teachers to show this kind of success,” Goeller said.

Fayette Elementary School received a 100-percent pass rate.

Marie Osborne is a third-grade teacher at Fayette. She said teachers feel IREAD-3 is a fair assessment for students.

“Third grade is that transitional year where you go from learning to read, to reading to learn,” Osborne said. “By passing this IREAD-3 test, it basically says you have learned to read, now you are going to start focusing on reading to learn, and that is what is needed for all the other grades.”

Students take the IREAD-3 test in the spring and must pass before moving on to fourth grade. For students who do not pass, they have the opportunity to take the test again during the summer.