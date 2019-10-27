Clear

VCSC bus drivers host Trunk-or-Treat event

The Vigo County School Corporation's bus drivers hosted the Trunk-or-Treat. It was originally scheduled for Saturday night, but was rained out.

Posted: Oct 27, 2019 10:24 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Another Halloween Trunk-or-Treat event took place in Terre Haute Sunday night.

The Vigo County School Corporation's bus drivers hosted the fun.

It was originally set for last night, but was rained out.

Kids had the chance to fill their candy bags while showing off their Halloween costumes.

"It's a great day to bring us all together. As bus drivers, we don't get to.. even though we see the parents and get to take their children, we don't get to talk to the parents as much as we'd like. This is just a great opportunity. They can meet us and see we're not so bad," said Wendy Brys, bus driver.

This was the second year for the Trunk-or-Treat event.

