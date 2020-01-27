Clear
VCSC approves plan that will increase teacher pay

School leaders approved a plan that will allow teachers to receive retro-active pay. Dr. Rob Haworth announced he and the teachers union had agreed upon a $1.1 million package.

Posted: Jan 27, 2020 10:18 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - At Monday night's school board meeting, Vigo County School leaders approved a plan that will allow teachers to receive retroactive pay.

You'll remember, it started with the discovery of a large amount of money in the school district's rainy day fund.

The Vigo County Teachers Association said it was close to $4 million.

School officials said they didn't know that money was there.

Basically, at the end of 2019, Haworth, was concerned teacher raises would dip the district's balance below $13.5 million, but he said the recent discovery changed that fear.

He announced he and the teachers union had agreed upon a $1.1 million package.

Teachers will now retroactively get those pay raises with that money.

The board approved the action Monday night.

News 10 spoke with the president of the Vigo County Teacher's Association about this journey to increase teacher pay.

"As Dr. Haworth shared, negotiations were difficult. These were things we'd hoped to accomplish during negotiations, so we're certainly happy to move forward. We're glad that the board approved the agreement that we have now," said Mark Lee.

Haworth said keeping the cash balance about $13.5 million will protect the corporation's bond rating.

