VCSC announces car pick up schedule for Friday at Sugar Creek Consolidated

"We will stagger car pickup at Sugar Creek Consolidated today, to make the process go more smoothly."

Posted: Nov 15, 2019 10:35 AM
Posted By: Staff Reports

WEST TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - In a post on Facebook, the Vigo County School Corperation announced how they will handle car pick up on Friday.

"We will stagger car pickup at Sugar Creek Consolidated today, to make the process go more smoothly.

Sugar Creek Consolidated parents will pick car riders up at 2:40.
WVE parents: please wait in the parking lot until 2:50, then get in the car line.

Walkers will be shuttled to West Vigo Elementary. Buses will pick all children up at Consolidated, then run their normal routes.

Thank you for your patience!"

On Thursday, school leaders issued an evacuation when around 10 students experienced coughing and eye irritation.

School officials say their symptoms cleared up after they were able to be outside for a few minutes.

We will continue to keep you updated. 

