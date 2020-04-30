VCSC sells administrative building

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) -- Thursday night, the Vigo County School bBoard met to discuss what the future looks like. One of those was the approval for a tax anticipation warrant.

"They gave us the opportunity to seek financing locally or through the state fund bank for us to make sure that our cash flow is there when our bills come due," Superintendent Rob Haworth said.

That money is needed because they expect fewer people to pay their property taxes on time and the corporation gets a part of those taxes.

Those taxes help pay for transportation, capital projects, and debt service for the school corporation.

Thursday, the board approved $10 million for potential future use, but worst-case scenario, superintendent Haworth said they could need more than $11 million.

"We believe this tax anticipation warrant notice is for a short time," he said. "That we will eventually catch back up in our property tax collection and be back in a very positive fluid financial situation for our district."

The next big thing that happened was the approval to sell the VCSC Administration building property. This is something that has been in the works for more than 6 months.

"You can't just look at tonight when you think of the sell of the administration building," he said.

That sale is to the Capital Improvement Board. The CIB paid $3 million for the property. It will be a big part of their convention center plans in the future.

The sale did pass Thursday night, but some board members spoke out in opposition.

"I just think that this is a putting a cart before the horse situation for our corporation. I don't think it's a good move," Rosemarie Scott, a board member said.

The CIB is set to take over the property over the next 16 months. As of right now, the administration has not decided where they're going to move. However, in their initial strategic plan. the goal was to occupy a school building set to close.

The school board also approved to remove McLean Education Center from the state's records. That building will close at the end of the 2019- 2020 school year. All alternative education programming will go to Booker T. Washington High School.