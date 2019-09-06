VCSC superintendent says things need to change if Indiana will be a test-focused state

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The Vigo County School Corporation superintendent says there is work to be done if Indiana is going to be a test-focused state.

That's after the state released low ILearn scores earlier this week.

Superintendent Rob Haworth hopes things are improved so this doesn't happen again.

On Friday, he told us he questions how much these tests advance students to help our community.

Haworth said he worries there are fewer teachable moments because there is so much more focus on testing.

"We need to be teaching our children, helping them. Define and identify what their talents are and how do we grow those talents and help them find what their future would look like...and hopefully retain them right here," he said.

He also wrote a letter to parents.

In it, he said there's excellent teaching in Vigo County.

He also said no test can accurately reflect students' potential.