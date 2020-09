TERRE HAUTE, Ind (WTHI) - Vigo County Schools and the Terre Haute Boys and Girls Club are teaming up to help kids.

The School Board approved an agreement that allows the Terre Haute Boys and Girls Club to use Meadows Elementary School.

They'll use it for after school programs.

The Boys and Girls Club will pay for utilities and custodial fees in exchange for using the building.

There is no word on when the new program will begin.