VCSC Makes Major Updates to Back-to-School Plan for this fall

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - For many families, there are concerns about sending students and staff back to the traditional classroom. On Tuesday, the Vigo County School Corporation announced a lot of new, updated information about its re-opening plan.

Vigo County School Corporation’s Director of Communications Bill Riley says they have been listening to feedback from both teachers and parents for months on their initial plan. He emphasized that they are always adapting, the plans are very fluid, and they have remained flexible while preparing.

“We take the concerns about COVID-19 seriously,” Riley said, “That’s why we have probably the most conservative in-person plan that we can have.”

Here are the major updates you need to know with Vigo County Schools’ back-to-school plan.

One major change is there will now be a hybrid option for elementary school students. Riley says the school corporation has heard from families who want their children to stay home, stay on track with the VCSC curriculum, and stay in touch with the schools and teachers they love. Over 2,000 students had indicated an interest in virtual learning for this upcoming school year. 88.1% of those students only were interested because of COVID-19. Consequently, the school corporation created the hybrid option so students can stay enrolled in their normal school while teachers will send work home on a weekly basis. Students will have regular contact with a teacher and stay on pace with the VCSC curriculum. He says this option will be good for children who plan to come back to classrooms post-COVID-19.

This option is different from enrolling in the virtual academy. The virtual academy has its own curriculum which is different from the Vigo County School Corporation.

This will now give Elementary students three options: traditional, in-person learning 5 days a week, the hybrid learning option from home, and the virtual academy.

Riley says this option was not as feasible to deliver at the middle school and high school levels. Middle and high school students will have four days a week of in-person learning with the fifth day being a required remote learning day.

Riley says they needed to find ways to reduce the number of children in their secondary schools. They had heard concerns about hallways, cafeterias, and other common areas. Riley says a remote learning day each day of the week for 20% of the students will allow for more social distancing. Each day, at both the middle and high schools of VCSC, somewhere close to 1,459 students will stay home, Riley says, allowing for a safer school environment. This will be dictated by the student's last name.

Monday: Student last name Aaron-Creamer

Tuesday: Student last name Creasy-Hersman

Wednesday: Student last name Herscher-Melvin

Thursday: Student last name Mendez-Session

Friday: Student last name Setliff-Zuerner

Masks will also be required for all teachers, staff, and students district-wide. Riley says these changes are to make all families feel safe while keeping students’ educations as the top priority.

“We’ve had to be flexible—over the summer, really—when we don’t have our teachers or principals at our disposal, to come up with ideas to help our community’s children continue to learn even if they don’t feel a school is a safe place for them,” Riley explained.

The deadline for parent choice will be on July 28th so the school corporation can address staffing options. Riley made a point to say how much he and the school corporation appreciate the parents’ flexibility during these ever-changing plans.

“I think we can’t lose in this that the parents are showing incredible flexibility too,” Riley said, “We released a plan, we’ve changed the plan, and it won’t be the last time the plan changes."

Crystal Hunter has a fifth-grader, a first-grader, and a kindergartner enrolled in Vigo County Schools this fall. She says some family members are at a high risk to get the virus. She has been paying close attention to the corporation’s decision.

“I knew the option to actually go in-person wasn’t a good fit for us personally,” Hunter explained, “Also, I knew I didn’t really like the virtual option either because children need hands-on learning. They need to experience things instead of just sitting in front of the computer.”

Hunter was thrilled to hear about Vigo County School Corporation’s hybrid learning option for elementary students. She now feels confident with this plan for her children this fall.

“When they came out with the hybrid option, as a parent, I loved that option because we can still be involved with our school which we love and have become a family with,” Hunter concluded, “But also, we can keep our children safe as well as our other high-risk family members.”

Riley says they are in contact with the Vigo County Health Department daily. Plans are fluid as they continue to learn new information about the novel Coronavirus each and every day.